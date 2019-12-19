Renowned magician, Hans Klok, puts holiday spin on show at the Excalibur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Internationally renowned magician, Hans Klok, has returned to the Las Vegas strip with a holiday spin on his latest family-friendly show, “Hans Klok: The World’s Fastest Magician.” The holiday show is at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino for a limited time, nightly at 7 p.m. in the Thunderland Showroom.

Hans is no stranger to Vegas or The Strip, as he performed his show “Beauty of Magic” at Planet Hollywood in 2007, assisted live on stage by Pamela Anderson.

Hans Klok performs trick on Thunderland Showroom inside Excalibur

Klok returned to Las Vegas earlier this year, in July, to showcase his ground-breaking illusions. For the holiday season, he developed some unique tricks to give fans an enjoyable experience about Christmas. The show features holiday-inspired magic tricks, audience interaction, festive music, candies and more.

8 News Now got a look behind the magic and asked the famous magician what it is like being back in Vegas.

“I was always dreaming to come back to Vegas, to have my own place here. My dream came true and I had the opportunity to start and stay here at the Excalibur,” Hans told us.

The holiday run of Hans Klok: The World’s Fastest Magician will perform nightly at 7 p.m. (dark Dec. 20, 22, 31) inside the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, with matinees on select Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. (matinees available Dec. 21, 22, 28, 29). Tickets start at $44.95 plus tax and service fees. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

You can follow Klok on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HansKlokVegas.