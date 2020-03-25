Renowned chef Floyd Cardoz dies after coronavirus diagnosis

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 06: Floyd Cardoz attends Cookies for Kids’ Cancer Fifth Annual Chefs Benefit at Metropolitan West on March 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(CNN) — World-renowned Chef Floyd Cardoz has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Cardoz was admitted to the hospital on March 17 after feeling feverish, according to a statement from Hunger Inc. Hospitality, where Cardoz was a director.

The statement says the following day, the 59-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated in New Jersey, where he died Wednesday.

Cardoz was a pioneer in modern Indian dining, earning multiple accolades and critical acclaim. He won Bravo’s third season of “Top Chef Masters.”

He had recently been filming the Netflix series “Ugly Delicious” with actor Aziz Ansari.

Chefs around the world have been mourning Cardoz’ death on social media, including food magnate David Change who said “Rest in peace… we will carry on your beautiful legacy.”