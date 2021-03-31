Renovation of Huntridge Theater officially moving forward, Dapper Companies announces purchase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Huntridge Theater will soon be brought back to life as renovations of the historic building officially move forward.

Dapper Companies, headed by homegrown real estate developer J Dapper, announced today the company closed on the purchase of the Huntridge Theater in Downtown Las Vegas.

“Bringing the Huntridge Theater back to its former glory after lying abandoned for 20 years is

insane and something I dreamed about for years,” said Dapper.

Dapper purchased the Huntridge Theater for $4 million, adding to his previous investment of

nearly $25 million in the five other commercial real estate properties downtown.

DAPPER COMPANIES RENOVATION

The Huntridge Theater originally opened in 1944 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.

The company will spend the next three years renovating the theater and retail buildings on the

western side of the property.

The company says it is looking for devoted and enthusiastic partners and visionaries to help with operations for the venue and to create amazing downtown food and beverage spaces.

HISTORIC MUSIC PERFORMANCES

The Huntridge Theatre has hosted performers such as The Killers, Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Violent Femmes and more until it closed on July 31, 2004, almost 60 years after it opened.

“I remember being there when the Beastie Boys performed. I’ve heard stories that at a time when Vegas was lined with dirt roads and the Huntridge was the first unsegregated movie theater in town, Elvis rented it out for private openings and Abbott and Costello performed their acts before a show. That’s some major history, but now it’s time bring it back to life with new music, entertainment and to make history of our own,” said Dapper.

LANDMARK TO REOPEN

In recent years, it has been the subject of several failed attempts to reopen or redevelop the local landmark.

Dapper notes that he could not have made it past the finish line without the support of the City of Las Vegas, especially former City Attorney Brad Jerbic, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and other City Council members, in addition to leaders of the Huntridge community.

“It’s always been about the people who live and work in the Huntridge neighborhood and the passion that so many of us who grew up here share about the theater and the times we spent there. I’m on a mission to bring it back from the dead and introduce it to new audiences and performers for generations to come,” added Dapper.

For more information please visit the Dapper Companies website here.