Renovated Winchester theater to reopen Friday night for private event

The Winchester Dondero Cultural Center theater, pictured here in 2019 before renovations. (Winchester Dondero Cultural Center / Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newly renovated theater at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center will reopen Friday night at 6 p.m. with a private event featuring a concert, a poetry reading and — of course — social distancing.

Performances by Oscar Carrescia and the Las Vegas Youth Camarata Orchestra and Clark County Poet Laureate Heather Lang-Cassera will highlight the night, which will be rebroadcast on Feb. 23 on Winchester’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/winchestercultural.

“The theater has been completely renovated with new audio and visual equipment, new seating and stage upgrades,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “These updates allow for a more pleasurable and intimate theater experience.”

The theater closed in April 2019 for renovations, which included new seating, new cyclorama, new mixer board and speakers, new lighting control panel, more projection options, ADA access to the stage and new electrical and switch gear.

The center, at 3130 McLeod Drive, has been hosting performances by Carrescia since 1983.

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing in order to comply with the governor’s directive aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Clark County Parks and Recreation news release.

For more information about the center, visit the center’s Facebook page, call the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department at (702) 455-8200 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.