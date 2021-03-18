Reno woman sentenced on fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy convictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno woman was sentenced today to up to five years in prison on a conviction for trafficking of narcotics and conspiracy, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Jemma Marie Davis, 23, was sentenced to two 12-30 month terms to run consecutively for two felony convictions — trafficking controlled substances and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Second Judicial District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer sentenced Davis.

According to a news release from the office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, Davis was caught selling fentanyl, or directing others to sell fentanyl on her behalf, on multiple occasions in early 2020.

DavisShe was arrested along with two co-defendants, and charged with drug trafficking and conspiracy.

Davis’ co-defendants Justin Angel Manley, 24, of Reno, and Mason Dylan Ward, 23, of Reno, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale. They were sentenced separately in 2020.

“Under any circumstances, drug trafficking is unacceptable, but especially during a time when Nevadans have suffered so severely from the opioid epidemic, this conduct is unacceptable,” said AG Ford. “Together with the FBI, my office was able to hold this individual accountable for her actions, and I’m grateful for our partnership in this pursuit of justice.”

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division prosecuted this case.