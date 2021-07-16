Reno woman accused of performing dental surgery without a license

RENO, Nev. — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 42-year-old woman accused of stealing more than $22,000 from a dental office and performing dental surgery without a license.

Laurel Eich was being held in the county jail Thursday on $20,000 bond. She’s been charged with burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a license.

She also faces three counts of violation of probation or condition of a suspended sentence.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to a burglar alarm at a dental office on May 3 and discovered $22,861 had been stolen.

They later determined she had performed 13 tooth extractions on a patient.