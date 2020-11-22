Reno wildfire fully contained; cause investigation continues

Wildfires in Southwest Reno, destroy a number of homes in the Juniper Hills area of Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed or damaged 29 homes has been contained around 100% of its perimeter as an investigation into the cause continues.

The Fire Department said the fire reached full containment late Friday but that fire crews would continue to patrol the area to look for smoke or hot spots as the area dries out from recent rains.

The department said it was still asking the public for information that might help determine the cause.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon on a hillside. Crews stopped its forward progress that evening.

The fire destroyed five homes and damaged 24, three heavily.