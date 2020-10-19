Reno taxi company fined $8K for violating COVID-19 restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno taxi company was the only business in Nevada cited last week for not following COVID-19 health and safety measures.

According to Nevada OSHA, Reno Cab company was fined $8,501 because employees were not wearing facial masks and social distancing in the company’s office facilities. The company was investigated after the state received a compliant.

State officials conducted 163 initial visits across the state during the week beginning October 12 and found a 96% compliance rate statewide. Eighteen of the 21 business categories were 100 percent complaint. The three business categories with less-than-perfect compliance during the week of October 12 include:

Convenience stores, 8 observations- 88% compliance

Restaurants, 27 observations- 89% compliance

Other, 19 observations- 90% compliance

Since mid-March, OSHA has issued 172 notices of citation and penalty to businesses. Since late-June, state officials have conducted 9,293 visits at business establishments and has found a cumulative 89% compliance rate, 90% in Northern Nevada and 87% in Southern Nevada.

Observation Findings: Follow Up

Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, DIR officials have conducted 1,720 follow up visits finding a cumulative 96 percent statewide compliance rate with a 97 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 93 percent in the south.

During the week beginning October 12, officials conducted 38 follow up visits finding 100 percent compliance.

OSHA also responds to complaints about businesses involving face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19. Of the 4,330 complaints received, 28% concern general retail followed by restaurants and bars, 18%; medical facilities, 7.5%; casinos and gaming, 6%; and grocery stores, 5.5%.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at this link.