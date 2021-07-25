Reno-Tahoe Airport faces flight delays from jet fuel shortage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The airport in Reno, Nevada, is facing a shortage of jet fuel that could force the cancellation of cargo and passenger flights.

Nevada’s political leaders issued a statement late Saturday pledging to minimize disruption and ensure the aerial fight against western wildfires isn’t hampered.

“We learned earlier this week of potential jet fuel shortages that could delay cargo delivery and passenger travel at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in coming days. Governor Sisolak, Senator Cortez Masto, Senator Rosen and Congressman Amodei have been working together to triage the situation to avoid and minimize disruption for passengers and ensure critical operations, including the delivery of essential goods into the State. The Governor and Congressional delegation expect the airlines and fuel companies to make options available to them to help support the public. To be clear, further failure to secure adequate fuel supplies is unacceptable. We are currently speaking to all responsible parties to understand how this situation occurred and prevent future shortages, but our immediate focus is on ensuring resources to combat western wildfires are not impacted and that there is as little disruption as possible for Nevadans and visitors who depend on reliable air service.” Joint statement from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen and Congressman Mark Amodei

A shortage has the potential to restrict the flow of tourists and essential goods into northern Nevada. It was not clear how long the shortage will last.

An airport spokeswoman says there have not been widespread delays or cancellations so far. Passengers were advised to check with their airline for any delays.