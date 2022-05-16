SPARKS, Nev. (AP) – The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter-century.

Circa Sports secured a deal with Legends Bay Casino owner Olympia Gaming to operate a sportsbook at the property being constructed just east of Reno.

The 80,000-square-foot casino will have table games, slot machines, video poker, and multiple restaurants. It’s scheduled to open sometime this summer at the Legends at Sparks Marina along Interstate 80.