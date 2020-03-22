Reno News & Review halts 3 decades of weekly publications

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno News & Review has stopped publishing the alternative weekly it has been distributing in the “Biggest Little City” for nearly 30 years.

The alternative weekly suspended the publication indefinitely after issuing Thursday’s edition and is laying off all employees.

In an editorial note posted on their Opinions page, RN&R cited lack of advertising and the recent coronavirus shutdowns as reasons for the suspension of the publication.

“Over the last 25 years, we have financed RN&R with advertising, mainly from local businesses promoting social gatherings at concerts, theaters, galleries and in bars and restaurants. The coronavirus-related shutdowns, postponements and cancellations are having a huge impact on these advertisers and our local economy.” Jeff vonKaenel, the president, CEO and majority owner of the News & Review newspapers in Reno, Sacramento and Chico.

Editor Brad Bynum told the Reno Gazette Journal he’s sad but very proud of the work they did at the weekly with a combined online and print circulation of about 97,000.

The publisher, News & Review newspapers, announced the closure this week of all three sites in Reno, Sacramento and Chico, California.