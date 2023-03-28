LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 48-year-old woman who bought seven firearms for her son — a convicted felon — was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gail Manney, of Reno, was convicted by a jury in December on charges of illegal acquisition of firearms. U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben sentenced Manney on Tuesday.

Manney’s son is prohibited from buying and possessing firearms. When she bought the weapons on April 21, 2021, she filled out a federal form stating that she was buying them for herself.

“Buying a firearm for someone who is a prohibited person — be it a family member, a friend, a neighbor, or a stranger — is a serious offense and a violation of federal law,” U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada said. “Our office and ATF combine resources to ensure firearms do not end up in the hands of prohibited persons.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan Rachow and Andrew Keenan prosecuted the case.

If you have information pertaining to illegal firearms activity such as a straw purchase, please contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867). Anonymous tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt mobile app.