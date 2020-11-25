Reno mayor loses good friend, begs residents to forgo big gatherings

RENO — An emotional Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says she’s “begging” residents to forgo family Thanksgiving gatherings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Schieve spoke to reporters during a video conference Tuesday just minutes after she received word that a good friend had died from COVID-19.

You don’t have to listen to me but I beg you to listen to Dr. Neilson. “Disease transmission is at an all time high & our hospitals are reaching capacity. The surge we always feared has finally arrived. This is happening.” https://t.co/Oakpk1c2Dw — Mayor Hillary Schieve (@MayorSchieve) November 23, 2020

Her plea to cancel traditional holiday plans came as Nevada reported a record-high 2,853 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. It’s the third new record in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman characterized Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stricter statewide virus rules that went into effect Tuesday as “crushing” for her tourism-dependent city.