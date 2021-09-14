Reno man sentenced to prison for prostitution charges

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple prostitution charges, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Nicholas Verlon Dykes, 23, was sentenced for inducing a person to engage in prostitution by use of force or immediate threat of force for crimes that happened in February 2020.

“Too often victims forced into prostitution do not see their victimizer sentenced,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “However, today was not one of those days. A Reno woman is finally free from the threat of force and has a fresh start. As attorney general, it is my job to pursue justice, and I would like to thank the members of my office who worked vigorously on this case.”

The FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division investigated the case.

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888.