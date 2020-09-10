Reno man sentenced to 5 years for possession of child porn, abuse images

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 51-year-old Reno man was sentenced Wednesday to five years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Some evidence in the case involved images of child sexual abuse, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Daren Wayne Phillips pleaded guilty on June 5, 2019, after authorities found 4,753 images and 538 videos involving child pornography on his computer. Another 17,035 images an 449 videos depicted what authorities described as “child erotica” or nudity. Some of the material involved sadomasochism and sexually explicit conduct, authorities said.

Chief US District Judge Miranda Du ordered Phillips to register as a sex offender when he is released. He must also serve 20 years of probation.

The case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Keller and Andolyn Johnson prosecuted the case.

To report child sexual abuse and exploitation, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at https://report.cybertip.org/.