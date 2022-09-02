LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring.

Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.

Canta paid drug abusers to steal the merchandise from large retail stores in Nevada and California from October 2014 to August 2016 and hired people to help him sell the items on eBay and Amazon, court documents said.

Canta was accused of selling thousands of items on eBay and Amazon for $756,081.95 and $327,000, respectively.

The statutory maximum penalties in the case were five years in prison for conspiracy and 10 years for interstate transportation of stolen property and conducting monetary transactions in a criminally derived property.

Because the case was in federal court, a booking photo of Canta was not immediately available.