Reno man sentenced 24-60 months in prison in sex trafficking case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to 24-60 months in prison on a conviction for inducing a child to engage in prostitution, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

Cisco Lamont Neal, 37, received concurrent prison terms for child abuse/neglect/endangerment and attempted sex trafficking. Second Judicial District Court Judge Kahleen Drakulich sentenced Neal in Washoe County for crimes that were committed between August and September of 2019.

Neal will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

“January is human trafficking month and there’s no better time to remind Nevadans victimized by human trafficking that my office is here to help,” Ford said. “This success in the courtroom should also remind those seeking to entrap members of our community that your crimes have not gone unnoticed and will be prosecuted.”

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center is a national, toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the country 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Individuals may also call the U.S. Department of Justice Hotline at 1-888-428-7581 or call the local authorities. For more information on human trafficking, the warning signs, and how you can help fight this epidemic, visit the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s website here.

The FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case against Neal. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division prosecuted the case.