Reno man pleads guilty to stealing boxes of surgical face masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of surgical face masks from a medical center, according to a Monday news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Peter Lucas, 35, was charged with one count of theft in connection with health care, which carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $250,000 fine. He pleaded guilty Thursday before US District Judge William G. Cobb, and he scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada said in a news release that Lucas stole at least four boxes of surgical masks from the VA Medical Center in Reno. VA Department police officers obtained surveillance video that showed him taking the four boxes — each with 50 masks — and hiding them under his clothes before leaving the building.

Lucas has been in a work therapy program at the medical center, Trutanich said. That program helps train and find work for veterans.