Reno man gets 3 life terms in prison in after soliciting sex in explicit ads

RENO — A 28-year-old Reno man convicted of child sex trafficking has been sentenced to three life terms in prison.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said Wednesday Kevin Belcher will have to serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

The FBI says Belcher had sex with underage girls and placed explicit advertisements to market his victims for prostitution.

He was convicted last week of three counts of sex trafficking of a child under age 16.

Washoe County District Judge Kathleen Drakulich sentenced him to the maximum penalty. Prosecutors credited the victims with helping bring him to justice.