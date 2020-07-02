Reno man arrested and charged for breaking windows at Reno Federal Courthouse during protest

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — A Reno man made his first court appearance via video conference Thursday for allegedly destroying federal property following a protest relating to the death of George Floyd. According to court documents, 27-year-old Keith Moreno threw a cigarette receptacle and two rocks through the first-floor windows of the Bruce R. Thompson Federal Courthouse.

The alleged crime took place during the late evening of the May 30. Officials say Moreno broke three of the courthouse windows.

Moreno was arrested on July 1 after officials say he “boasted about having thrown the receptacle through a courthouse window on May 30. Additionally, they say he “bragged that law enforcement was not smart enough to find him” and claimed that, if there was further civil unrest or rioting, “I’d go right back to it.”

If convicted, Moreno faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for destruction of government property.