Reno hospital sets up care site in parking garage to handle increase in COVID-19 patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Renown hospital system in Northern Nevada has starting treating patients in an alternate care site set up in a hospital parking garage as hospitalizations continue to rise due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Forty patients are currently being treated in the alternate site but it can eventually handle as many as 700 within the next few weeks, if needed.

Thursday, Nevada reported a new daily record of 2,416 positive cases and the test positivity rate of 15.6% is at its highest point ever.

The Renown Medical Center said it is experiencing inpatient hospital capacity challenges due to COVID-19 and seasonal fluctuations. The alternate site allows patients and caregivers to remain on the hospital campus and will be used for patients who are stable and improving.

