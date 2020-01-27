Reno couple plead guilty in death of 5-year-old girl

Averyauna Anderson, left, and Tyler Anderson are seen in booking photos obtained by KTXL.

RENO, Nev. (AP) – A Reno couple has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the torturous death of the man’s 5-year-old daughter.

Court documents say the girl was handcuffed in an animal cage and starved before she died and the couple stashed her emaciated body in a duffel bag found in a storage unit in Sacramento, California. Averyauna Enoch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and Tyler Anderson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.

The two 25-year-olds also pleaded guilty to destruction of evidence. They are expected to be sentenced in April to life in prison with the possibility of parole.