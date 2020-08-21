Reno area schools closed for third day due to smoke from wildfires

Smoke from California wildfires up to 200 miles away blankets a residential neighborhood in Sparks on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

RENO — Hazy smoke from California wildfires has prompted the closure Friday of schools in Reno and Sparks in northern Nevada for the third day this week. Schools also were closed Monday and Thursday.

Smoke from the Loyalton fire in the mountains on the California-Nevada border produced the problem.

Washoe County School District officials said they are concerned because the haze creates unhealthy air for students and staff.

The officials said the district is preparing to shift to remote learning if necessary but hopes to welcome students back on Monday for either in-person or hybrid instruction.

Another push toward remote learning came from another direction: reports of positive COVID-19 cases at Bishop Manogue and Reed high schools.