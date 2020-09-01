Renderings show details of Historic Westside Legacy Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New renderings provide the first glimpses of what designers have in store for the Historic Westside Legacy Park.

Documents filed with the Las Vegas Department of planning show designs for park features for the project at Mt. Mariah Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The park has also been referred to as Legends Park.

Southwest Landscape Architects filed the renderings with the city.





A rendering shows the design of the Ceremonial Plaza at the Historic Westside Legacy Park.

The City of Las Vegas and Clark County have partnered on the project, with the former contributing $3.5 million for park design and construction and the latter contributing the land, internal costs and park maintenance.

The layout shows a variety of trees around the park, and officials are taking nominations until Sept. 20 for people the public would like to see recognized at the park.

“This park will honor those who made a lasting impact in our community and paved the way for so many of us,” said Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly of District D in a news release. “Please let us know who you think should be in this park. We want to hear about all of those heroes who have come before us.”