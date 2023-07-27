LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The County 1 October Memorial Committee has chosen a design to recommend for the community’s permanent memorial project and concept renderings show what the final project could look like.

The chosen concept design, called the “Forever One Memorial,” comes from JCJ Architecture, an architecture and interior design practice with offices in Las Vegas, New York City, San Diego, and more.

The design was one of five concepts submitted to the 1 October Committee, created to help gather ideas for a memorial to remember the victims of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017.

“This validation from the committee is extremely humbling,” Design Principal Derek Sola said. “This design concept is one that obviously became very emotional for all of us, and to have that acknowledged by the committee and the broader community is the greatest recognition we could ask for.”

Forever One Memorial – Aerial View. Source: JCJ Architecture

JCJ Architecture has shared renderings with 8newsnow.com, which show the design concept, which includes seven parts.

“The proposed Las Vegas Memorial is to honor the 58 victims, support their families and survivors, and acknowledge all the emergency responders who assisted those in need on that fateful night,” the JCJ Architecture website about the project said.

Forever One Memorial – The Journey. Source: JCJ Architecture

When viewed from above, the “Forever One Memorial” design will be seen as an infinity symbol. According to their website, this will represent the concept of something that is everlasting, such as eternal love or infinite memory for the victims.

“The shape will be imprinted into the earth through an expression of light, one that will have great meaning and symbolism when seen from above,” the site said.

Forever One Memorial – The Surround. Source: JCJ Architecture

The Surround will be a 1,600-square-foot chamber that “conveys the concept of infinite space through an expression of 22,000 points of light.” According to the JCJ website, photos uploaded by a family member or concertgoer that comprises the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival community will be displayed.

Forever One Memorial – 58 Candles: The Remembrance Ring. Source: JCJ Architecture

Another spotlight of the “Forever One Memorial” design concept is the 58 Candles: The Remembrance Ring. The Remembrance Ring is a 58-foot diameter space meant to honor the 58 victims who lost their lives on Oct. 1, 2017. In the ring will be 58 triangular vertical elements spaced 58 inches apart called the 58 Candles, meant to represent candlelight vigils.

Each element will have the name of one of the 58 victims etched into the metal, as well as a photo and a short description of them.

Forever One Memorial – The Angel Wall. Source: JCJ Architecture

As a backdrop to the 58 Candles, the Angel Wall will be a “curved cloister that expresses the relational names of the victims to others,” adorned with words such as “Father,” “Wife,” “Daughter,” and “Friend.”

The most significant word, to be positioned in the center of the wall, is the word “Angel.”

Forever One Memorial – The Tower of Light. Source: JCJ Architecture

The Angel Wall will lead visitors back through the site to the 58-foot-tall Tower of Light that the company says will be visible from anywhere along the southern Las Vegas Strip. The Tower of Light will be made of two interlocking spirals of colored glass panels around structural columns.

Forever One Memorial – The Community Plaza. Source: JCJ Architecture

The pathway under the Tower of Light will flare out and expand into the Community Plaza.

“The plaza offers an open and accessible area where people can gather for ceremonies, memorial services, or even intimate concert events,” the website said.

The JCJ Architecture team released a statement regarding being chosen as the recommended design.

“The JCJ Architecture team is extremely humbled that the 1 October Committee has expressed a preference for our design proposal on the Las Vegas Memorial. As members of this community ourselves, we deeply appreciate what an important milestone this is, and to have our design concept ranked highly is especially meaningful to us. Engaging in this design process as a team, on behalf of the city we call home, has been a wonderful, and, at times, an emotional experience. We look forward to continuing to do impactful work in support of Las Vegas and hope to have the opportunity to create a place that brings the community together around remembrance, reflection and healing.“

The committee’s recommendation for the memorial is scheduled to be presented to the County Commission at a meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Commission Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

If the County Commission approves the concept, they are expected to consider the next steps for building and maintaining the memorial. The permanent memorial will be built at Giles Street and Reno Avenue.