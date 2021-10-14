Renaissance Festival returns for three-day event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-day event will take festival-goers back in time to the Renaissance era with the help of several live performances and activities for the whole family.

An array of authentic period foods and beverages will also take center stage at the 27th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival.

The three-day event will take place at Sunset Park bringing together the community for a fun-filled weekend.

Other special moments will include numerous villages and different guilds along with historical reenactments.

No pets are allowed at the festival but children of all ages are welcome.

WHAT: 27th Annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

WHERE: Sunset Park – 2601 East Sunset Road

WHEN: Fri, Oct. 15- Sun, Oct 17 from 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

For more information on ticket prices click HERE.