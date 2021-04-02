Renaissance atmosphere returns to Venetian as entertainers perform again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, live entertainment has begun returning to Las Vegas Strip properties.

Among those performers returning to their craft are the Renaissance characters at the Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. They will be performing on weekends in the St. Mark’s Square area.

The performers are a big part of the experience and have been at the property since it opening in 1999. Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit, like so many others, they were without work.

There have been some changes. The performer have updated elaborate costumes and the classically trained opera singers will perform what is described as “pop opera” that mixes classical opera genre with pop favorites.

While some of the performances are moving throughout the Grande Canal Shoppes, there are two stages with fixed seating to allow for social distancing.

Streetmosphere will be available throughout the day every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.