Remodeling underway at the ‘Ahern Hotel’ on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are big changes happening at the property formerly known as “The Lucky Dragon” on The Strip.

That property is now “Ahern Hotel and Convention Center.” It opened last fall, but visitors will not see it listed on any hotel booking sites.

The property, located on Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, caters to conventions, so anyone who rents out event space can also add hotel rooms.

The new owners are looking to spend $10 million to remodel it, including changing out what was once the casino area.

There will be little to no gaming at the property.