LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Green Valley Library in Henderson is opening Thursday with a few remodeling additions. The library will feature a career hub and business hub operating side by side.

The modernized library now better serves the community’s evolving needs by adding more flexible space including a new Employ NV business hub focusing on the needs of local businesses and employers.

Originally constructed in 1986, the Green Valley Library is located at 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy. The recent transformation includes renovations to support expanded community services through partnerships, remodeling the children’s restrooms, painting, new flooring, and additional interior and exterior improvements to the building.

The remodel includes an impressive 3,500 square feet dedicated to helping job seekers and employers. The existing one-stop career center has been reimagined into a larger Employ NV career hub with six computer stations and staff that can assist community members with resumes, training, and employment opportunities at no cost.

The business hub also offers a conference area and state-of-the-art office technology. The community and civic leaders are invited to check out the library today at 3 p.m.