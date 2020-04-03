REMINDER: Weekly claims need to be filed if you’ve applied for unemployment insurance

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada wants to remind those who are unemployed and have filed for unemployment insurance that weekly claims must be filed in order to receive benefits.

Even if benefits are on hold due to eligibility or an appeal, you still need to file a weekly claim, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

A weekly claim involves answering a series of questions either by phone or online after the week has ended. Weeks begin on Sunday and end the following Saturday. A YouTube tutorial can walk you through the steps.

The state is urging people to fill out the claim online by going to the website, because the phone lines are very busy. You can log into your CSS account and choose “File Weekly Claim”. When filing weekly claims during the closure of non-essential businesses, filers can fill out their weekly work search, by simply clicking “submit to continue” while on the weekly work search activity page. Individuals are also encouraged to record their login information and have it handy when completing weekly filings.

If you do have to call to file your weekly claim, choose option #1. Expect a long wait time.

Northern Nevada: (775) 684-0350

Southern Nevada: (702) 486-0350

Rural Areas and Out of State Callers: (888) 890-8211

If you return to work and no longer need to receive benefits, just stop filing your weekly claim.

DETR has also released some of the most commonly asked questions when filing a claim, you can find the answers here.