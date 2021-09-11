Remembrance event at Police Memorial Park pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Ten-13 Club hosted a Sept. 11 remembrance event at Police Memorial Park Saturday at 11 a.m.

The park, located at 3250 Metro Academy Way, includes a tree grove with memorials that pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers in our community.

The Las Vegas Ten-13 Club is comprised of retired New York City police officers and retired law enforcement officers from other police agencies.

The group has hosted a remembrance event every year since 2001.

Elected officials attended the ceremony that ended with the plant a sapling that began as a seedling from a pear tree that miraculously survived the collapse of the World Trade Center Towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Las Vegas was given two seedlings from the original Callery pear tree that is now at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum site in New York.

In addition to the tree being planted at Police Memorial Park Saturday, the second seedling was planted at Fire Station 5, located at 1020 Hinson St. Station 5. This location is also the home of a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.