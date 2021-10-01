Remembrance ceremony starts the day to commemorate 1 Oct. shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday the community remembered those lives lost during a sunrise ceremony commemorating the 1 October shooting massacre.

“Unfortunately this tragedy will live on in our lives in our memories forever,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

Survivors and families of victims came together to share their grief.

Joni Hackney survived the shooting massacre that took 60 lives and injured hundreds more.

“Every day I grieve I think there is something about these events that make me so grateful that I was a survivor and it makes me think to remember to be kind to everyone and to always be great,” said Hackney.

Her group of friends all survived and come to the remembrance ceremony every year, to honor the ones who did not.

“I feel like every year it is a remembrance of the people you have in your life,” Hackney said.

Terry Davis did lose friends at the concert four years ago.

“It’s a wound that never closes entirely,” said Davis.

Though the years following have been difficult, the Route 91 concert-goers have formed a family.

“Vegas has a history of forgetting things, our slogan used to be what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, as a survivor and a part of this group we would like to see people never forget,” expressed Davis.

The survivors tell 8 New Now that this day is always hard but seeing the same familiar faces for the past four years has helped in their healing process.