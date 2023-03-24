LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the NCAA Tournament makes its first appearance in Las Vegas, many from the city are reminiscing about the 1987 tournament, which saw UNLV make it to the final four from the west regional bracket.

In the first round of that season’s tournament at the Seattle Kingdome, the Runnin’ Rebels defeated Idaho State 95 to 70 before advancing to the second round against Kansas State, demolishing the Wildcats 80 to 61. In the regional semifinals, UNLV took on Wyoming, defeating the Cowboys 92 to 78, before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes and eking out a win 84 to 81.

UNLV would fall to Indiana in the final four on March 28, 1987, losing 97 to 93. The Runnin’ Rebels forward Eldridge Hudson looked back at the tournament Friday, admitting a missed opportunity in the 1987 game against the Hoosiers.

“We really wanted to play against Syracuse,” Hudson said. “We overlooked Indiana, and it is what it is.”

Hudson would score six points in that game with four offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound, and one assist. The Indiana Hoosiers would go on to win the championship game that year by defeating Syracuse Orangemen 74 to 73.