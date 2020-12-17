Remembering Tony Hsieh: Zappos, City of Las Vegas, DTP Companies unite in effort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After an outpouring of emotion when Las Vegas learned of Tony Hsieh’s Nov. 27 death, a united effort to remember him has emerged.

Zappos, along with the City of Las Vegas and DTP Companies are working together to shape a memorial.

The public is invited to contribute ideas for consideration by emailing TonyTribute@zappos.com.

“Please know that while we may not be able to bring all ideas to fruition, the steering committee for the Tony Hsieh Memorial Fund, comprised of representatives from Zappos.com, DTP Companies and the City of Las Vegas, will be reading each and every submission — and the effort you take to submit is an example of the magic Tony inspired,” according to a statement on a memorial page devoted to Hsieh on the Zappos website.

A news release distributed Thursday describes an effort “to launch joint tribute efforts” for Hsieh, who was integral in projects to redevelop parts of downtown Las Vegas.

“Over the past weeks The City of Las Vegas, DTP and Zappos have been overwhelmed by the messages, love, and support received in the wake of Tony’s passing,” said Richard Hsieh, Tony’s father.

“The outpouring of requests from individuals and businesses Tony had an impact on asking how they can contribute to celebrating Tony’s life and legacy has been sincerely moving,” he said. “Through this, those three entities which are naturally closest to Tony’s heart have our full support in creating the Tony Hsieh Memorial Fund focused on this mission.”

“Tony Hsieh has meant so much to so many in the City of Las Vegas,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “His vision, generosity and spirit have forever changed our City for the better, and we have shared in the joy of seeing dreams come true because of Tony. The City of Las Vegas is honored to join with the Hsieh family, DTP Companies and Zappos to celebrate and remember our friend.”

For more information, or to make a donation, visit the Moonridge Foundation.