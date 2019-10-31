Remembering The Frontier, the Las Vegas Strip’s second resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On this day in 1942, the Las Vegas Strip’s second resort opened: The New Frontier Hotel and Casino, which eventually became The Frontier.

The resort was the first themed casino in Vegas, sporting a western face. And talk about service, a stagecoach would pick guests up at the airport.

One of its shining moments was when it hosted Elvis Presley’s first Las Vegas appearance in 1956, and Diana Ross’ final performance as the lead singer of The Supremes in 1970.

The property was imploded after closing in 2007. Wynn Resorts purchased the land in 2017.