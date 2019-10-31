Remembering The Frontier, the Las Vegas Strip’s second resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On this day in 1942, the Las Vegas Strip’s second resort opened: The New Frontier Hotel and Casino, which eventually became The Frontier.

The resort was the first themed casino in Vegas, sporting a western face. And talk about service, a stagecoach would pick guests up at the airport.

One of its shining moments was when it hosted Elvis Presley’s first Las Vegas appearance in 1956, and Diana Ross’ final performance as the lead singer of The Supremes in 1970.

The property was imploded after closing in 2007. Wynn Resorts purchased the land in 2017.

  • LAS VEGAS – JULY 12: Patrons play slot machines at the New Frontier Hotel & Casino July 12, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 984-room property, in operation since 1942, when it became the second resort to open on the Las Vegas Strip, will close its doors at midnight on July 16. Real estate investment group Elad Properties purchased the hotel-casino and its 34.5 Strip acres for more than 1.2 billion USD and announced plans to spend 5 billion USD to demolish the existing resort and build a complex that will include a casino, at least 300 private residences, a convention center and a 3,500-room hotel bearing the Plaza name. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • LAS VEGAS – JULY 12: A thank you message appears on the marquee of the New Frontier Hotel & Casino July 12, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 984-room property, in operation since 1942, when it became the second resort to open on the Las Vegas Strip, will close its doors at midnight on July 16. Real estate investment group Elad Properties purchased the hotel-casino and its 34.5 Strip acres for more than 1.2 billion USD and announced plans to spend 5 billion USD to demolish the existing resort and build a complex that will include a casino, at least 300 private residences, a convention center and a 3,500-room hotel bearing the Plaza name. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

