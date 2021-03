LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Museum here in Vegas is honoring one of our own here at Channel 8 who was taken too soon.

Polly Gonzalez was the first Latina evening news anchor in Nevada.

She died in a car accident the day after Easter back in 2005, leaving behind two daughters who survived that crash.

They turn 24 and 21 this month.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the museum is recognizing Polly and honoring her contributions.