LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former 8 News Now anchor Polly Gonzalez is being honored by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak during Women’s History Month.

In a tweet, he recognized her time spent mentoring young Hispanic students interested in careers in journalism.

Polly was an award-winning journalist at Channel 8 and the first Latina evening news anchor in Nevada.

She died in a car accident the day after Easter in 2005 leaving behind two daughters, Sabrina and Gabriella, who survived that crash.

Both are young women now and doing well.