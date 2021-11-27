Remembering Nathan: Vigil to remember UNLV student who after boxing match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil is being held Saturday night for a UNLV student who died after a fraternity boxing match.
The I-Team has learned that Nathan Valencia collapsed after the fight ended on November 19th. He passed away four days later.
His family told the I-Team he suffered brain injuries which he could not recover from.
Friends say Valencia did not have boxing experience but wanted to participate in the charity event as a member of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
Kappa Sigma Fraternity held the event at Sahara Event Center, 800 E. Karen in Las Vegas.
According to social media posts, proceeds from the boxing event were to go to Center Ring Boxing.
Those who were present in the crowd say there weren’t any medical professionals on-site.
There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.
The candlelight vigil is expected to start at 7 p.m to honor Nathan Valencia’s memory. He would have turned 21-years-old.
The family’s attorney told the I-Team that Metro police are investigating the incident.
The Valencia family is heartbroken over the loss of Nathan. Our preliminary investigation reveals mistakes were made and safety precautions overlooked.
We will be completing a full investigation to determine how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity could allow and promote an event like this to take place.
College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat. “Kappa Sigma Fight Night” is an event that has been held annually and was well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20 year old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life. The family has asked for privacy during this time to grieve.Nick Lasso & Ryan Zimmer of the Richard Harris Law Firm (Valencia family attornies)
UNLV President Richard Whitfield sent the following email to the university community.
Dear Campus,
It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share that a member of the UNLV family is no longer with us.
Nathan Tyler Valencia has passed away following a tragic incident a week ago. Nathan was a junior at UNLV and had participated in Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s “Fight Night,” an off-campus event intended to raise money.
Soon after his fight, Nathan collapsed and was taken to a hospital. We are shocked and heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own.
Coping with the loss of life is always difficult, especially under these circumstances.
UNLV is committing all available resources to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.
Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. I am sure words cannot describe their feeling of grief and emptiness. They are in our thoughts during this very difficult time. The Rebel community shares their loss.
Warmest regards,Keith Whitfield, UNLV President