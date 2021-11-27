Remembering Nathan: Vigil to remember UNLV student who after boxing match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil is being held Saturday night for a UNLV student who died after a fraternity boxing match.

The I-Team has learned that Nathan Valencia collapsed after the fight ended on November 19th. He passed away four days later.

His family told the I-Team he suffered brain injuries which he could not recover from.

Friends say Valencia did not have boxing experience but wanted to participate in the charity event as a member of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity held the event at Sahara Event Center, 800 E. Karen in Las Vegas.

According to social media posts, proceeds from the boxing event were to go to Center Ring Boxing.

Those who were present in the crowd say there weren’t any medical professionals on-site.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

The candlelight vigil is expected to start at 7 p.m to honor Nathan Valencia’s memory. He would have turned 21-years-old.

The family’s attorney told the I-Team that Metro police are investigating the incident.

The Valencia family is heartbroken over the loss of Nathan. Our preliminary investigation reveals mistakes were made and safety precautions overlooked. We will be completing a full investigation to determine how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity could allow and promote an event like this to take place. College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat. “Kappa Sigma Fight Night” is an event that has been held annually and was well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity. We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20 year old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life. The family has asked for privacy during this time to grieve. Nick Lasso & Ryan Zimmer of the Richard Harris Law Firm (Valencia family attornies)

UNLV President Richard Whitfield sent the following email to the university community.