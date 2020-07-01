Remembering Mafalda Papp: Vintage Vegas entertainer leaves legacy of artistry, family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She was billed as “Looks like Liz (Elizabeth Taylor) and plays like Lee (Liberace).” Pianist, singer and recording artist Mafalda Papp played up and down the Las Vegas Strip for more than 30 years, opening and performing with some of the biggest names of the day.

She passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 93, but she will always be immortalized in her work and her dedication to her family, according to her only daughter Maria Fihn.

“I would just like her to be remembered for helping to open the Las Vegas Strip,” Fihn said.

Born May 29, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio, Mafalda started playing piano at 4 years old, according to Fihn. She married her husband Louie Papp shortly after his service in World War II and the couple went west to pursue careers in entertainment. After a stint in Hollywood where Mafalda worked as a model for the Max Factor cosmetics line, they decided to give Las Vegas a try and arrived in 1955.

“They ended up staying,” Fihn said. “She was hired by virtually every hotel on the Strip, played them all, whether it be main room or as a second act for the headliners or in lounges.”

Mafalda sang and played piano while Louie played stand-up bass. They made friends with many famous Las Vegas headliners and celebrities, who would often frequent the family home in the historic Alta Drive neighborhood.

“We had more celebrities in and out of our house, eating dinner,” Fihn noted. “Dad would make Hungarian paprikash, she would play (piano), they all would play … I don’t know how our neighbors put up with us, basically.”

Mafalda and Louie’s career took them across the country and globe. Mafalda was once invited by Pope John Paul II to play in Vatican City, and at one point was asked by Frank Sinatra to join him on the road.

“She had just had (given birth to) me and said, ‘Well I can’t, I just had a baby,'” Fihn said. “Obviously, family meant a lot more to her than her career.”

Fihn joked, “Jeez Mom, why didn’t you just go? It’s Frank Sinatra! He would’ve gotten you a nanny!”

But that’s the kind of woman Mafalda was: a pious woman who put her family first.

“This was a kind woman who would pray for anyone who needed help, six hours a day,” Fihn added.

The family home is a museum of sorts to Mafalda and Louie’s (who passed away in 2008) career, full of awards, honors and paintings of Mafalda’s, who was a talented acrylic and oil painter. In the front room is Mafalda’s prized baby grand Steinway piano. She has a star in front of the Paris Hotel and Casino as part of the Las Vegas Walk of Stars, and she’s a member of the Casino Legends Hall of Fame. Her work as a recording artist is available on Amazon.

“We’ve lost an immeasurable amount of talent,” Fihn said.

A part of the golden age of Las Vegas entertainers, Mafalda’s legacy is cemented in these honors and the love her family has for her.

“We miss her, greatly,” Fihn said. “She loved her grandchildren. Obviously she loved her family very, very much. She was a very kind soul and was just extremely, extraordinarily talented.”