Remembering former Metro Assistant Sheriff Raymond Flynn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Assistant Sheriff Raymond Flynn has been found dead. Flynn, who was retired, worked under former Sheriff Doug Gillespie was missing for two days before officers found his body in another jurisdiction.

Related Content Former Metro Assistant Sheriff found dead

Flynn was last contacted on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and last seen driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4-Runner with the personalized Battle Born license plate “RJF3,” police said.

God speed my friend. pic.twitter.com/DhHH69CGLy — Joseph Lombardo (@Sheriff_LVMPD) November 13, 2020

According to Metro Police, no foul play is suspected.

Mr. Flynn was an employee of LVMPD from June 1980 until his retirement in January 2013.

Back in 2013, 8 News Now featured Assistant Sheriff Flynn in a story when he retired. You can catch his story in the video above.