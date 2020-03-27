Remembering 8 News Now anchor Polly Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It will be 15 years this weekend since 8 News Now anchor Polly Gonzalez was killed in a car crash. Her two young daughters survived the crash.

The accident happened the day after Easter Sunday. She was on the road in California taking her daughters to see the wildflowers in Death Valley.

Many channel 8 viewers fondly remember Polly, not only for blazing a trail as the first Latina evening anchor in Las Vegas — but also for her heartfelt coverage and spirited delivery of news for Southern Nevadans.

She genuinely loved living in the Las Vegas valley and cared deeply for the community. She was raising her daughters, Sabrina and Gabriella here and contributed to our schools as a devoted mentor because she deeply believed education was the key to improving ourselves and building a better world for all of us.

Her daughters just celebrated their 20th and 23rd birthdays and both are in college and doing well. They appreciate all the heartfelt inquiries of their well-being and they come back to Las Vegas often for visits.

Following Polly’s death, the city of Las Vegas dedicated a park in her name which is in the northwest valley. Tiles hand painted by members of the community and her 8 News Now family show park visitors how much she was loved and is missed.