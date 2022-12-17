Snow on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 17, 2008.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?

Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley.

The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.

The all-time record snowfall for the Las Vegas valley, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, was 16.7 inches, back in 1949.

Photos of the 2008 snowstorm submitted by KLAS viewers.

Photos of the 2008 snowstorm submitted by KLAS viewers.

Photos of the 2008 snowstorm submitted by KLAS viewers.

Photos of the 2008 snowstorm submitted by KLAS viewers.

Photos of the 2008 snowstorm submitted by KLAS viewers.

Photos of the 2008 snowstorm submitted by KLAS viewers.

The snowstorm made national headlines by virtue of its rarity.