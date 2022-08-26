LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October 1, 2022, will be the five-year mark of the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas that resulted in 60 deaths and hundreds of people injured.

The shooting targeted people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The Remember Music Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Clark County government building in the amphitheater at noon. All the proceeds from the festival will benefit the 1 October permanent memorial.

The memorial will be built at the site of the shooting on a few acres which were donated by MGM Resorts Internation.

A listing for the concert was posted on Eventbrite which lists various events and sells tickets. Pre-sale tickets to the Remember Music Festival are currently for sale at $85. The festival was organized by The Country Strong Project, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, and Clark County.

You can click here for more information on the permanent memorial.