REMEMBER: Las Vegas snowstorm on this day in 2008

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was 11 years ago on December 17 that Las Vegas received a record snowfall. Although the official amount of snow recorded was 3.6 inches, as much as 10 inches was reported in some parts of the valley.

The 2008 snowfall made international news because it’s so unusual to receive that much snow in the Las Vegas valley, especially on the Las Vegas Strip.

If you have any pictures from that day you would like to share, you can email them to pix@8newsnow.com.

The record for snow in Las Vegas was set in January 1949 when nearly 10 inches was recorded over a two-day period.

