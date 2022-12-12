LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since late 2019, Nexstar and 8 News Now have been recognizing amazing women in the community.

Among the nominees on this year’s list, is Kathleen Miller, who opened a faith-based house for homeless teens and women who are pregnant or have young children.

“They knew me as a person who told them when to go to bed when to get up when to clean their room, and in the last couple of weeks, I’ve heard from three of them who have stopped by, to let me know how they are doing so we’ve formed a long term bond with the young ladies,” she said.

Another nominee is Diane Orgill, who is a teacher for two decades and then helped create the very first spay and neuter clinic Las Vegas, and then became a volunteer with the American Red Cross, to help during their darkest hours.

“I’ve been here for 13 years, and started doing a couple of shifts a month and now I have a couple of shifts a month off,” she said.

Maggie Carlton is another nominee who eventually became the longest-serving female lawmaker in Nevada. “A lot of it had to do with being a working mom who wanted to represent folks from the perspective of a working mom,” she said.

Each year, four finalists are chosen to represent Las Vegas.

Last year’s Remarkable Woman of the year was Kristin Schuler-Hintz.

8 News Now’s parent company Nexstar chooses the nationwide Remarkable Woman who receives $10,000 toward the charity of her choice.