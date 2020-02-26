Remarkable Women: Betsy Dunn has changed the lives of countless children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Betsy Dunn is being recognized as a nominee because of her life of love and selflessness. She has changed the lives of countless children in the Las Vegas valley.

Michael Dunn says he’s one of the lucky ones. When he was 4 years old, he was adopted by Betsy and Paul Dunn.

“I’m grateful I was able to come in line, however it happened and they kept me,” Dunn said.

Th couple wanted to adopt for years. Betsy was a social worker and saw a void in the system.

“We need to do something. We need to put something together for parents of special needs kids because there’s no organization,” she said.

When their biological son Carl turned 17, Betsy took on the challenge. Over the next two decades, the couple fostered nearly 150 children and adopted seven.

“A lot of our kids were drug babies, they would cry 23 hours a day, the first year of their life,” she said. “Brian and Benny were total special needs kids — total care, tube fed, oxygen.”

While raising a house full of children, and still working, Betsy went back to school to earn her degree in social work. But the most important lessons in her home — everyone is family and everyone is loved.

“These kids come from nowhere and they need to know that they are somebody,” she said.

Betsy also cared for Paul throughout their marriage. He served in Vietnam and has suffered for years from the effects of Agent Orange. Recently, he was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimers, Betsy is right by his side.

“Happy memories and milestones are proudly displayed inside the Dunn household.

“They don’t make them like her, man! That’s why I’m not married,” Michael Dunn said.

Betsy has dedicated her life to raising children. Michael is now earning his degree to work in criminal justice reform to spread the love and service he learned from mom.

“The world and this community is better because she is apart of it,” he said.

One lucky woman will be chosen go to New York and be on the Mel Robbins show.