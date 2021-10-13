Remains found near Black Mountain identified as missing local woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skeletal remains found near Black Mountain have been positively identified as a 26-year-old Las Vegas valley woman who had been reported missing in December 2020.

Jawaher Hejji was reported missing on Dec. 25, 2020 after family members had not seen or heard from her in three days.

Henderson police found her vehicle near a construction site on Shaded Canyon Drive, south of Horizon Ridge Parkway. Surveillance video from the area showed her walking alone on the Amargosa Trail near the base of Black Mountain on Dec. 23.

Her family spoke with the 8 News Now I-Team in March desperate to find out what happened to her. They held out hope she would return home alive.

Her remains were found on Sept. 6.

Metro police said its missing person’s investigation was closed.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Hejji’s cause and manner of death were pending as of Wednesday.