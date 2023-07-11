LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 10 months since the discovery of a human skull in a wash in Golden Valley, Arizona, and now authorities have determined the person’s identity.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that DNA testing by an outside forensic research company has identified the human remains as Jordan Victor Carvalho, who lived in the area and was last seen in late September of 2019.

The discovery came after flooding hit the area during last summer’s storms. The skull was found on Sept. 12, 2022, in a wash near Ligurta Road in Golden Valley, which is about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas along U.S. 93. The was is in a desert area about 4.5 miles south of Highway 68, and just north of Shinarump Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Carvalho, 30 at the time he was reported missing, hadn’t been heard from “in a few weeks” when a family member contacted police.

The cause of death was not determined and anyone with information regarding the missing person case is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR#19-037765.

Othram Inc. was brought in to identify the remains after the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to make an ID. The company used genetic genealogy to determine it was Carvalho.