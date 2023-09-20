LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body found in Arizona 27 years ago has been identified as a Los Angeles Army Veteran.

On Jan. 22, 1996, two men looking for rocks and running with their dogs found human remains in a shallow grave 3 miles north of Stockton Hill Road outside of Kingman, according to the County’s Facebook page.

With the help of the Department of Anthropology at the University of Tucson, police were able to determine that the victim was a Black man, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’10” to 6’1″.

His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said several attempts to identify him were unsuccessful.

Then, In Feb. 2023, Special Investigations Unit Detectives sent a sample from the victim to Othram, Inc., a laboratory located in Texas, hoping to create a DNA profile to attempt to identify him.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found 27 years ago as Sherman George. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Using what they called advanced DNA testing, Forensic Grade Genome Sequencing, and forensic genetic genealogy, they were able to identify the victim as Sherman George from Los Angeles County, CA.

Records show that George served in the military, based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is now called Fort Liberty.

Mohave police say George was known to “frequent” the desert area both in California and Mohave County, Arizona with his former army friends.

George was estranged from his family, so they never reported him missing, the sheriff’s office said. They last saw him in late 1994.

Anyone with information regarding this case, and/or George’s military and post-military activities, is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (928) 753-0753 ext.4288, and reference DR# 96-01362.