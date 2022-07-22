LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have now released surveillance video following the theft of a man’s religious artifact at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.
It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12.
Detectives said the victim had left his ancient Torah inside of a convention room that had been converted into a synagogue.
The Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8, until an unknown individual took it four days later on June 12.
Metro police have since released a description of the suspect who they say is responsible for the theft.
The suspect in the video is described as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing about 5’11 to 6’2 last seen wearing a black hat, green shirt, and dark-colored pants.
Police are investigating the case as grand larceny which is defined under Nevada law as the theft of property valued at $1,200 or greater.
Anyone with information on the stolen artifact can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Convention Center Patrol Detectives at 702-828-3204.